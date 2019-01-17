English

Former F1 champion Niki Lauda discharged from hospital

By
Niki Lauda
Niki Lauda had left the hospital after completing his recovery process.

Vienna, January 17: Mercedes non-executive chairman and three-time former Formula One world champion Niki Lauda was discharged from a hospital in Vienna where he was treated for influenza following a lung transplant five months ago.

The 69-year-old Austrian, had been holidaying in the Spanish island of Ibiza when he was admitted to the hospital for treatment in early January.

The Vienna General Hospital spokeswoman confirmed Lauda had left hospital on Wednesday, when asked about a report by APA newswire.

Lauda, who was badly burned in 1976 in a Formula One race and later became an airline entrepreneur, underwent a lung transplant in August and was recuperating from the surgery.

Lauda formed the Laudamotion airline out of the Austrian unit of failed Air Berlin early this year and later sold 75 per cent of it to Ryanair.

From 2012, Lauda has also been serving as the non-executive chairman of the F1 team Mercedes and along with managing partner Toto Wolff was instrumental is signing current world champion Lewis Hamilton from McLaren.

(With inputs from Agencies)

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 14:34 [IST]
