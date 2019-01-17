Former F1 champion Niki Lauda discharged from hospital

The 69-year-old Austrian, had been holidaying in the Spanish island of Ibiza when he was admitted to the hospital for treatment in early January.

The Vienna General Hospital spokeswoman confirmed Lauda had left hospital on Wednesday, when asked about a report by APA newswire.

Triple F1 world champion Niki Lauda has been released from hospital in Vienna, after being admitted earlier this year with a flu infectionhttps://t.co/uxzpIAE621 — Autosport (@autosport) January 16, 2019

Lauda, who was badly burned in 1976 in a Formula One race and later became an airline entrepreneur, underwent a lung transplant in August and was recuperating from the surgery.

Lauda formed the Laudamotion airline out of the Austrian unit of failed Air Berlin early this year and later sold 75 per cent of it to Ryanair.

From 2012, Lauda has also been serving as the non-executive chairman of the F1 team Mercedes and along with managing partner Toto Wolff was instrumental is signing current world champion Lewis Hamilton from McLaren.

(With inputs from Agencies)