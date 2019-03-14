English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

F1 race director Charlie Whiting dies aged 66

By Opta
Charlie Whiting

Melbourne, March 14: Long-serving Formula One race director Charlie Whiting died suddenly at the age of 66 on Thursday (March 14).

Just days before the start of the 2019 F1 season in Melbourne, Whiting suffered a pulmonary embolism, the FIA said in a statement.

Whiting became race director in 1997, nine years after first joining the federation.

"It is with immense sadness that I learned of Charlie's sudden passing," FIA president Jean Todt said in a statement.

"I have known Charlie Whiting for many years and he has been a great race director, a central and inimitable figure in Formula One who embodied the ethics and spirit of this fantastic sport.

"Formula One has lost a faithful friend and a charismatic ambassador in Charlie.

"All my thoughts, those of the FIA and entire motorsport community go out to his family, friends, and all Formula One lovers."

Whiting first started in F1 at the Hesketh team in 1977, before working at Brabham during the 1980s.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 5 - 1 LYN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue