French MotoGP: Rain in Le Mans? Bring it on!

It is something that is not fazing the riders though as was evident from the way they spoke in the pre-event press conference where FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia was joined by Ducati Lenovo Team team-mate and Jerez winner Jack Miller, home heroes -- Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) --, Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) and Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu).

A lot of the talk has been about the weather forecasts for the three days in northern France.

Rain looks set to play a leading role in the proceedings, but the good news for the riders is that - unlike last year's French GP - there should be plenty of wet weather running before Sunday's (May 16) race.

Bagnaia heads into round 5 as the man to beat, and the Italian lands in France in a buoyant mood having claimed three podiums in four races so far in 2021.

Inspired by his emotional victory in Jerez, Miller is ready to attack a circuit he has got a love-hate relationship with.

Quartararo could have had so much more in Jerez, however, arm pump had other ideas. Despite the disappointment in Andalucia, the Frenchman is in high spirits ahead of his home Grand Prix.

Compatriot Zarco is also hoping for a dream home Grand Prix weekend, and knows that this track suits his Ducati well.

All eyes will be looking towards the skies on Friday morning for FP1. If the forecasts are to be believed, it is going to be the first of many sessions at Le Mans for the riders to get to grips with the wet conditions.

Free practice starts on Friday followed by qualifying on Saturday before the lights go out for the race at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday.

The Indian audience can catch all the live action -- right from the qualifying session at 4pm IST on Saturday -- on EUROSPORT/EUROSPORT HD channels and the same will be live streamed on discovery + app.

