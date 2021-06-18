German GP: Who can stop the King of the Ring?

Though the Repsol Honda rider was missing from the pre-event press conference, the Spaniard was at the tip of everybody's tongue.

Those that were in attendance were Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales (both Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing), Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and the premier class' newest recruit, Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2).

Keep your eyes on the King of the Ring! 👑@marcmarquez93's rivals certainly expect him to be a contender! 🙌#GermanGP 🇩🇪 | 🎥https://t.co/icmlQtjUol — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 17, 2021

The six-time MotoGP world champion continues his well-documented road to recovery, however, with the Sachsenring next up on the 2021 FIM World Championship calendar, it is little wonder he dominates the headlines.

The 28-year-old has dominated proceedings on the previous 10 visits to Germany, with 10 victories and 10 poles to his name.

His rivals are acutely aware of his record here, and despite having yet to reach his pre-injury form in 2021, they fully expect to see him fighting from the front as was evident from FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo's words.

"It's a track he has got the last 10 wins and pole positions. He'll be there. It'll be an important moment for him. At the moment I'm not really looking at him, but yeah, he'll be fast.

In the end, I'm focusing on myself, but it's a great moment for him to come back and to take a podium or victory that'll be a big boost to his confidence.I think everyone will try make him not win or get a podium so he doesn't take too much confidence!"

The MotoGP will see the wheels on the ground for free practice on Friday (June 18) before the grid gears up at Sachsenring, Germany at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday for the race proper.

The Indian audience can catch all the action live on EUROSPORT SD/HD channels, right from the qualifying session which begins at 4pm IST on Saturday (June 19).

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)