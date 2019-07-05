English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

German MotoGP: Fighting talk at the Sachsenring

By
The MotoGP riders
The MotoGP riders strike a happy pose ahead of the German GP.

Bengaluru, July 5: With the stage set for the German Grand Prix, which is the last race before the FIM MotoGP World Championship goes into the summer break, the riders spoke at the pre-event press conference dwelled on the need to challenge Marc Marquez, who has an unenviable record at the Sachsenring circuit.

Nine in a row is how the Repsol Honda Team rider arrives at one of his best venues for the ninth round of the FIM MotoGP World Championship.

A region that has a long racing history, it has been reigned by Marquez in every class the Spaniard has competed in since 2010 and no wonder the other riders have taken it up a challenge to end the Spaniard's dominance.

Marquez is on a roll at the 'ring. Can the grid overhaul him in 2019? Or is the reigning champion not infallible? Find out as track action begins on Friday (July 5), before lights go out for the MotoGP race on Sunday (July 7) at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).

Marquez the man to beat

Marquez the man to beat

However, Marquez remained upbeat as he has got a good points buffer as well as nine wins from pole in a row at the Sachsenring.

"I feel good, I feel good because we're in a very good position in the championship. We're in good form. We will see during the weekend. The opponents will show us the level, the target is to work in the best way, try to be competitive from the beginning and then we will see. Everyone expects a victory," said Marquez.

Petrucci up to the mark

Petrucci up to the mark

Fresh from signing a new deal with Ducati, Danilo Petrucci wants to challenge the leader, though he admitted that it was a tough task.

"We've to work on those conditions. For sure, we must work better with Andrea (Dovizioso) for a better strategy in qualifying, not the races because we're free to do what we want. For sure, to be faster than our challengers is hard, the competition is really high."

Quartararo upbeat

Quartararo upbeat

Off the back of a second premier class podium and after becoming the youngest ever rider to take back-to-back premier class poles, it's all going well for Fabio Quartararo.

"Assen was really positive for us. We made really good pace in the first part of the race and for sure, here being at the new track for us on a MotoGP bike means I'm looking forward to it."

Vinales in form

Vinales in form

At Assen, especially, the Yamaha was working well, especially in the hands of eventual winner Maverick Vinales. On the top step for the first time this year for rider and manufacturer, was that win important? In a word, yes.

"It was very important. Especially to prove the work that we do on Friday and Saturday finally was then also done on Sunday. That was the most important, to keep working hard," Vinales said.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

More MARC MARQUEZ News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 43 - July 5 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 15:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 5, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue