German MotoGP: Fighting talk at the Sachsenring

Marquez the man to beat

However, Marquez remained upbeat as he has got a good points buffer as well as nine wins from pole in a row at the Sachsenring.

"I feel good, I feel good because we're in a very good position in the championship. We're in good form. We will see during the weekend. The opponents will show us the level, the target is to work in the best way, try to be competitive from the beginning and then we will see. Everyone expects a victory," said Marquez.

Petrucci up to the mark

Fresh from signing a new deal with Ducati, Danilo Petrucci wants to challenge the leader, though he admitted that it was a tough task.

"We've to work on those conditions. For sure, we must work better with Andrea (Dovizioso) for a better strategy in qualifying, not the races because we're free to do what we want. For sure, to be faster than our challengers is hard, the competition is really high."

Quartararo upbeat

Off the back of a second premier class podium and after becoming the youngest ever rider to take back-to-back premier class poles, it's all going well for Fabio Quartararo.

"Assen was really positive for us. We made really good pace in the first part of the race and for sure, here being at the new track for us on a MotoGP bike means I'm looking forward to it."

Vinales in form

At Assen, especially, the Yamaha was working well, especially in the hands of eventual winner Maverick Vinales. On the top step for the first time this year for rider and manufacturer, was that win important? In a word, yes.

"It was very important. Especially to prove the work that we do on Friday and Saturday finally was then also done on Sunday. That was the most important, to keep working hard," Vinales said.