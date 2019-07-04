It's straight to the Sachsenring for Honda riders

Favourite track

A region that has a long racing history, it has been reigned by Marquez in every class the Spaniard has competed in since 2010, with his success there often a pivotal part of his own history.

Leading ahead of the summer break is a good prize and, although Marquez can't cede the lead in the HJC Helmets Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, he can extend it and head into the break with a firmer hold on the top.

Excited Marquez

"The first back to back race of the season, I'm excited. We had a good weekend in Assen and I'm motivated as we now arrive at one of my favourites tracks," said Marquez.

"Of course, past results don't mean a lot once we start on Friday, so we've to keep working hard with the Repsol Honda Team to stay in front. Everyone says I'm the favourite because I won in the past few years, but this sport is unpredictable and everyone said the same in Austin and I crashed. Then we'll start just thinking about the weekend as every race," the Spaniard added.

Lorenzo not racing

Marquez's regular team-mate Lorenzo suffered a back injury in a heavy crash in the opening practice of the previous MotoGP round at Assen, and was not replaced for the remainder of the Dutch TT weekend.

The three-time world champion, who has struggled with the Honda this year and lies just 15th in the standings, faces up to a month on the sidelines.

Bradl to replace Lorenzo

With Lorenzo focusing on recovering from his injuries sustained in Assen, HRC Test Rider Stefan Bradl will join the Repsol Honda Team on the second RC213V. The German rider has already raced once this year, in Jerez where he finished 10th, and has twice finished in the top five at the Sachsenring while riding a Honda in 2012 and 2013.

"I'm very excited to join the Repsol Honda Team in Germany. It's a special race for me as my home race, obviously I'm very sorry for Lorenzo and I wish him the fastest recovery possible and to come back strong," Bradl said.