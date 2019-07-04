English

MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez aiming for 10 in a row - German Grand Prix in numbers

By
Marc Marquez
If Marc Marquez triumphs, it will be his seventh MotoGP victory at Sachsenring

Bengaluru, July 4: Marc Marquez looks to be running away with the FIM MotoGP World championship, and will hope to extend his lead by triumphing for a 10th successive time at Sachsenring.

The German Grand Prix is next up, and Marquez - who is in the hunt to beat a personal record - has proved unbeatable across his last nine races in Chemnitz.

Maverick Vinales pipped Marquez to victory in Assen in raceweek eight, however, and the Yamaha rider will be looking to build on his third-place finish in last season's German GP.

Here, we take a look at some of the other key numbers ahead of the race, courtesy of Opta.

9 –If Marquez triumphs, it will be his seventh MotoGP victory at Sachsenring, surpassing the six wins he has at the Circuit of the Americas. He would also overtake Giacomo Agostini as the record-winner in Chemnitz.

3 – Valentino Rossi has abandoned the track in his last three MotoGP races, his worst run since 2011. He has never abandoned four successive races in his 20 seasons in the top category.

2 – Andrea Dovizioso has only finished on the podium in two of his previous 11 appearances at the German Grand Prix, in 2012 and 2016.

16 – After his abandonment in the Dutch TT at Assen, Alex Rins' run of 16 consecutive races in which he collected points came to an end.

15 – Honda have won 15 of 21 MotoGP races at Sachsenring, including each of the last nine.

5 – Andrea Iannone finished fifth in three of his five previous races at the German GP, although he came outside the top 10 in both 2017 and 2018.

75 – This will be Jack Miller's 75th race in MotoGP. He has recorded one win, two podium finishes, one pole position and one fastest lap during his previous 74 outings.

(Source: OPTA)

Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
