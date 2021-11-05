Gloves come off on Algarve as MotoGP ready for Round 2 vs rollercoaster, Marquez sidelined

Interestingly too, the next stop is a return ticket to the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve as the paddock gears up for the Grande Premio Brembo do Algarve, so there is already a point of comparison from this season to get a possible glimpse of what to expect.

And now it will not include the added presence of a stronger Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) as the six-time world champion in premier glass is sidelined as a precaution, having suffered a slight concussion in training.

Marquez to miss Algarve Grand Prix following training crash

An exact re-run of the Portuguese GP would probably suit newly-crowned champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) just fine though. The Frenchman dominated on our first visit, and headed a top three on the podium that mirrors the 2021 standings exactly.

If there has not been a shake up since then, that is no problem at all for El Diablo - especially as the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team arrive 13 points clear in the Team standings.

But Quartararo was already in his stride as the season began, something that, arguably, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) hit a little later.

The other obstacle for Bagnaia's charge to stay with Quartararo on take one in Portugal was a rollercoaster qualifying that saw one lap chalked off for track limits and another for a Yellow Flag.

That dropped him ten places behind Quartararo on the grid, and Bagnaia and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) charged from 11th and ninth to second and third, respectively. Now, Bagnaia arrives with the last four pole positions in his pocket... so the sensible bet is against the Italian having to repeat his comeback on take two.

Quartararo confident Quartararo summed up the feelings in the pre-event press conference: "Honestly I feel - I would not say pressure because I achieved my goal, then I will give my best, of course I come here to fight for the victory and for the podium but it's not something I can really control. "I will give my best but we will see the final result. It will be nice to make that (triple crown) and to see if we can achieve it." Bagnaia buoyant Bagnaia hopes to make further ground. "For sure these two races will be nice to do. Now Fabio doesn't have any pressure. So, I would really like to fight with him, not like in Misano, starting together and fighting together would be nice to have. They are two different tracks. In April/May I was fast here, in Valencia I've never been fast in my life so I have to understand how to do it." Oliveira eyes encore Home hero Miguel Oliveira hopes for a 2020 Portimao repeat, this time in front of home fans. "Yeah for sure we get to a home GP with a different kind of mentality. Beginning of the season we were having too many problems and the package was not really complete. The conditions were much different from what we had in November the previous season, so definitely we didn't have anything going our way, and now towards the end of the championship even if the result was not finished in Misano, at least I had a good connection back with the bike. Rollercoaster returns The 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship is settled, but there is plenty more spectacle remaining. Tune in for the Grande Premio Brembo do Algarve at 1pm local time (6.30pm IST) as the rollercoaster returns to deliver another stunner!

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)