Grazie Vale! Rossi ends MotoGP career with 10th-place finish, Bagnaia wins Valencia GP

It may be recalled that the 42-year-old Petronas Yamaha rider had confirmed in August that he would be hanging up his helmet at the end of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship season, and he closed things out with a drama-free ride as he achieved his pre-weekend goal of a top-10 finish.

Danil Petrucci, who finished in 18th, is also departing the FIM MotoGP World Championship.

Grazie Vale! Rossi qualifies 10th, Martin grabs Valencia pole

The Italian great received a hero's reception at the end of the race as riders, fans and crew swarmed and held him aloft, with his old friend -- Brazilian football legend Ronaldo -- having waved the final chequered flag of his career.

The veteran, who enjoyed a solid performance in qualifying, securing a respectable 10th place on the grid, but it was his countryman Bagnaia and rookie Jorge Martin at the front who occupied the main in-race focus.

Martin started on pole for the fourth time this season and showed excellent poise to hold off Bagnaia for a while, but he left the door open at the end of the 15th lap as the Italian's persistence paid off.

Bagnaia was then in a class of his own for the rest of the race as Martin failed to reel him back in, though the latter did just enough to hold off Jack Miller to secure second.

Ducati bikes locked out the podium as their factory team secured the teams' title in emphatic fashion, but all the attention was on Rossi at the end.

For the victories, for the rivalries, for the inspiration, for the laughs, for the celebrations, for the showbiz...



Thank you @ValeYellow46 💛#GrazieVale #ValenciaGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Wxl23g4U6S — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 14, 2021

All the teams produced their own tributes to him as he rode back down the pit lane for the last time.

RESULTS (TOP 10)

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

2. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) +0.489

3. Jack Miller (Ducati) +0.823

4. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) +5.214

5. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) +5.439

6. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) +6.993

7. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) +8.437

8. Enea Bastianini (Avintia) +10.933

9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) +12.651

10. Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha) +13.468

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

RIDERS

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) 278

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 252

3. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) 208

4. Jack Miller (Ducati) 181

5. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) 173

TEAMS

1. Ducati 437 2. Monster Energy Yamaha 380 3. Suzuki Ecstar 307 4. Pramac Racing 288 5. Repsol Honda 250

Arrivederci, farewell, ciao, but not goodbye. VR46 will remain a presence in the paddock; a legend for millions of people and the sport itself! Grazie Vale!

