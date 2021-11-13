Grazie Vale! Rossi qualifies 10th, Martin grabs Valencia pole

In a Ducati dominated final qualifying session of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Pramac Racing rider Martin beat Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) by just 0.064s with his sublime 1:29.936,

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), who had headlined the practice sessions on the opening day, made it a Ducati front row lockout.

Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was the nearest competitor to the Ducatis in Q2 and bags P4, the 2020 FIM MotoGP world champion beat fifth fastest Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) by less than a tenth.

Alex Rins came through Q1 to make it two GSX-RRs in the top six in qualifying - a rare sight.

Brad Binder will spearhead Row 3 in P7, the South African will launch one place ahead of 2021 FIM MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP)

It has been a quiet and tricky weekend so far for the Frenchman, and a P8 in qualifying is not what he would have been looking for.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) finished P9, one place ahead of Rossi in P10.

10th for the nine-time world champion in his final qualifying session is a job well done by the 42-year-old. It is safe to say the Italian thoroughly enjoyed himself out there in the glistening sun, in front of a packed crowd

Franco Morbidelli and FP3 pacesetter Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) will line-up in P11 and P12 for the season finale.

Sunday afternoon, Circuit Ricardo Tormo, 2pm local time (6.30pm IST). It is time to get set for what promises to be an emotional 2021 season finale, as the MotoGP grid is set to bid adieu to one of the all-time greats of motorcycle racing. Grazie Vale!

THE GRID (Top 10)

1. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) - 1:29.936

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.064

3. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.064

4. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.459

5. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.482

6. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.539

7. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.573

8. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.573

9. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.708

10. Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.810

