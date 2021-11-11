Grazie Vale! Stage set for the last dance in Valencia

Pecco, the man to beat
Pecco, according to 2020 FIM MotoGP world champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar), was almost perfect in Portugal, with his metronomic pace and incredibly consistent lap-times compounding that feeling even further for everyone looking on.
But Valencia is somewhere the Italian says he has sometimes struggled, so it could be an interesting one to watch him take it on as a breakthrough season comes to a close.
Quartararo ready
Newly-crowned champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) will be trying to wrestle some back.
For a venue that has treated Yamaha pretty well - the Iwata marque has eight wins in Valencia -- the Frenchman has not got the best record, so he will be looking to put that right and bounce back in style from a crash at Portimao and his only DNF of the season so far.
Marquez misses out
Despite Marc Marquez being on the sidelines, Honda's record at the track - those ten wins - make for good reading, and that is something both Alex Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami will take more motivation from too.
As will Pol Espargaro, who has had three MotoGP podiums at Valencia before arriving at the Japanese factory, and he will want another one with Honda to end the season well.
Final fiesta
Arrivederci, farewell, ciao, but not goodbye. VR46 will remain a presence in the paddock; a legend for millions of people and the sport itself!
A weekend guaranteed to enter the history books is up ahead, with the final fiesta of 2021 descending on the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Tune in at 2pm local time (6.30pm IST) on Sunday for the Doctor's last dance and the final fiesta of the season!