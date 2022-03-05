Haas terminate contract of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin amid Ukraine crisis

Mazepin's father, Dmitry, has close ties to Vladimir Putin, holding face-to-face business talks with the Russian President as recently as January.

Dmitry Mazepin is deputy chairman of Uralkali, the potash producer that has been a major financial backer of Haas.

Russian drivers avoid FIA ban, will be able to compete as neutrals

As well as ousting 23-year-old Mazepin, who was the only Russian with an F1 drive for the 2022 season, the commercial tie-up with Uralkali has also been scrapped.

It comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. Thousands have reportedly been killed since the start of the attack on February 24, including many civilians.

Haas said in a statement on Saturday: "Haas F1 team has elected to terminate, with immediate effect, the title partnership of Uralkali, and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin.

"As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict."

Haas removed the Uralkali logos from its cars for the final day of pre-season testing in Barcelona last month.

The team's other driver is Mick Schumacher, son of German great Michael Schumacher. Haas have yet to announce who will replace Mazepin in the new season, which gets under way in Bahrain in two weeks' time.

The Russian Grand Prix for 2022 has been cancelled, with F1 announcing this week it has terminated its deal for future races in the country.