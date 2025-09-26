IND vs PAK: What Did Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Say About Asia Cup 2025 Final After Beating Bangladesh?

Japanese Grand Prix: Honda HRC Prepares At Twin Ring Motegi With New Colours Honda HRC gears up for the Japanese Grand Prix at Twin Ring Motegi, showcasing new colours and aiming for top positions. Riders Luca Marini and Joan Mir are focused on improving their standings. By Mykhel Team Updated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 16:19 [IST]

Honda HRC Castrol is gearing up for the Japanese Grand Prix at Twin Ring Motegi, a significant event for showcasing their new colours to local fans. This circuit, nestled in Tochigi's mountains, was built by Honda in 1997 as a comprehensive test track. Since 2004, it has hosted the Japanese Grand Prix, witnessing numerous victories and World Championship titles for Honda riders.

The track is known for its challenging braking zones, often causing MotoGP bikes' rear wheels to lift off the ground. Luca Marini aims to break into the top ten of the World Championship standings. After recovering from an injury sustained at the Dutch GP, Marini is closing in on Zarco's early points lead. Currently trailing by 33 points with six rounds left, Marini is determined to surpass his 14th place finish from last year.

Joan Mir's riding style complements the Honda RC213V and Motegi's layout well. Despite a neck injury from Misano, Mir is set for a busy weekend in Japan. The 2020 MotoGP World Champion has already doubled his points tally from last year. His best result in Japan was eighth place in 2019.

Takaaki Nakagami will join the factory team on the grid as a wildcard entry with the Honda HRC Test Team. This marks his fourth MotoGP appearance this year and his second as a wildcard. Nakagami's presence adds excitement to Honda's home race.

Luca Marini expressed enthusiasm about racing at Honda's home circuit: "We arrive at Honda’s home in a really good moment; I am looking forward to riding in front of all of the Japanese fans there who have really adopted me even more since joining Honda."

Joan Mir shared his perspective: "It’s always a really busy weekend in Motegi on and off the track, you really feel like a Honda HRC factory rider here. Motegi is a circuit I enjoy and I think it should suit where our bike is strong at the moment."

The weather forecast predicts warm conditions, which could impact race strategies. Both riders are eager to engage with HRC staff and showcase their progress on home turf. The upcoming Japanese Grand Prix promises thrilling action as Honda riders aim to impress their home crowd and climb up the championship standings.