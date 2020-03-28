Honda MotoGP riders ready for #StayAtHomeGP

Difficult moment

Talking about the race and current situation, world champion Marc Marquez said, "All of us are living in a difficult moment. So it'll be really nice to have some fun and bring some action to the fans.

"We're doing this for all of the people who love MotoGP, to give them something nice during these incredibly hard days, thanks to the other riders and the championship for putting this together. I've been remaining at home, still training as much as I can while staying safe."

Full throttle

Marc Marquez also spoke about how he was gelling with his new team-mate and brother Alex to make the initiative a success.

"Alex and I enjoy playing the MotoGP game together but now we must be a little more serious about it. No matter what we're racing, as riders we want to win! With the race only being six laps I think we can go full aggression and push the whole way. I'm looking forward to doing some racing!"

Huge responsibility

Alex Marquez, who is set to make his debut in the FIM MotoGP World Championship as and when the 2020 seasn starts, also sounded very excited.

"We've a responsibility to encourage people to stay inside and follow the guidelines, if they can't come to the races then we can bring the races to them. I've been following the advice and staying inside, adjusting my training and how I live so that we can all get through this."

Race debut

Alex Marquez, who was the champion in the support class in the past two seasons was looking forward to make the big plunge to MotoGP.

"I thought my ‘racing debut' would be a little different but I'm looking forward to it either way. Normally I'm quite competitive in the MotoGP game when I play with friends, so I'm not sure that I'm a true rookie, but it's very hard to know the level of the other riders. Let's see how it goes, Mugello is a fun circuit to ride as it's very fast and especially into Turn 1 you can make some big moves. I hope that the fans can enjoy this event with us!"