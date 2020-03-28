English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Honda MotoGP riders ready for #StayAtHomeGP

By
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez will lead many riders into the special race in MotoGP19 video game.

Bengaluru, March 28: With the FIM MotoGP World Championship season yet to start due to the coronavirus pandemic, Repsol Honda Team riders Marc Marquez and his brother Alex Marquez are getting ready to compete in MotoGP's first virtual race, a six-lap dash in Mugello on Sunday (March 29).

The Repsol Honda duo lead a multitude of MotoGP riders into the weekend's #StayAtHomeGP, a special race in the MotoGP19 video game.

Sunday will see Marc and Alex compete in a qualifying session to decide the grid for the race just a few minutes later.

With limited running time during the event, preparation and testing beforehand will be critical to get their virtual RC213Vs dialled in.

The race will be shown LIVE on YouTube with the broadcast beginning at 3pm CET (7.30pm IST).

Difficult moment

Difficult moment

Talking about the race and current situation, world champion Marc Marquez said, "All of us are living in a difficult moment. So it'll be really nice to have some fun and bring some action to the fans.

"We're doing this for all of the people who love MotoGP, to give them something nice during these incredibly hard days, thanks to the other riders and the championship for putting this together. I've been remaining at home, still training as much as I can while staying safe."

Full throttle

Full throttle

Marc Marquez also spoke about how he was gelling with his new team-mate and brother Alex to make the initiative a success.

"Alex and I enjoy playing the MotoGP game together but now we must be a little more serious about it. No matter what we're racing, as riders we want to win! With the race only being six laps I think we can go full aggression and push the whole way. I'm looking forward to doing some racing!"

Huge responsibility

Huge responsibility

Alex Marquez, who is set to make his debut in the FIM MotoGP World Championship as and when the 2020 seasn starts, also sounded very excited.

"We've a responsibility to encourage people to stay inside and follow the guidelines, if they can't come to the races then we can bring the races to them. I've been following the advice and staying inside, adjusting my training and how I live so that we can all get through this."

Race debut

Race debut

Alex Marquez, who was the champion in the support class in the past two seasons was looking forward to make the big plunge to MotoGP.

"I thought my ‘racing debut' would be a little different but I'm looking forward to it either way. Normally I'm quite competitive in the MotoGP game when I play with friends, so I'm not sure that I'm a true rookie, but it's very hard to know the level of the other riders. Let's see how it goes, Mugello is a fun circuit to ride as it's very fast and especially into Turn 1 you can make some big moves. I hope that the fans can enjoy this event with us!"

More MARC MARQUEZ News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Shastri on Kohli and break due to Corona
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 14:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue