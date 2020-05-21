English
'I thought I might have lost it,' says relieved motorbike champion Marquez

By Pti

Madrid, May 21: MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez joked he was worried he may have lost his edge during a two-month break from motorbike racing before his first training session this week.

Spaniard Marquez and his Honda teammate and brother Alex went out training on motocross bikes on Tuesday.

"I was really nervous in the run up saying to myself 'maybe you've lost it', but I soon shook off any fears once we got out on the course, it did me good physically," said Marquez.

In a video released by the Honda team the two brothers take a no-holds-barred rampage around the red dirt El Bosquet de Ponts Motocross track featuring some hair-raising accelerations and breakneck cornering.

The 27-year-old six-time world champion Marquez seemed to take the session in his stride.

"It is clear that the first day on the bike after two months is long, but little by little we are returning to normal," he said.

Younger brother Alex, who joined Marc at Honda in the close season after winning the Moto2 world title said bike training rather than home training felt good. "Getting back on the bike rather than just doing physical training is really good news, I'm made up."

India - 112,359 | World - 5,083,411
Thursday, May 21, 2020, 23:48 [IST]
