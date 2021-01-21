I want to see my level compared to Marquez: Pol Espargaro

Sharing a box with Marquez

To share the team with Marc, I think it was another reason I wanted to come into the Repsol Honda Team. I've been fighting with Marc in the smaller categories for many years and I had so much fun, I've grown with him by fighting race-by-race and this makes me the rider I'm today.

When you fight against one of the greatest riders in the world you tend to improve much faster. The best way to improve yourself is to be beside the guy who's the same, or even better, than you. So that's why I moved, I want to see my level compared to Marc who is for sure one of the best on the grid.

Goals for the season

The main goal for the season can't go another way than being on the podium or trying to win races, or even the world title. We need to improve our results from last year, I had a good year, but it can be better, and I'll try my hardest to.

The first year isn't going to be easy but I didn't come to the Repsol Honda Team to fight for the top six in the championship, I came here to achieve the highest goal in my career which is to be MotoGP world champion one day. For sure winning races and this goal can be achieved at Repsol Honda.

Dream come true

When you imagine wearing these colours or riding a bike like this one a lot and then you finally do it, it's incredible. You're achieving your dreams. I'm living my dream. Yes, 100 per cent.

It means you've everything in your hands. They mean being where every rider wants to succeed and where all riders want to end up.

Wearing Honda colours

Wearing these colours is something amazing. I've been seeing the best riders in the world winning titles and races for many years with these colours. These colours mean glory to me.

When I was racing in 125cc, Moto2 and even MotoGP, this team were on the podium practically at every race. Seeing these colours alongside your number is amazing. It's something super special.