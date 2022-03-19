Indonesian GP: Fabio Quartararo grabs dramatic pole

Quartararo will head the two Pramac Ducatis of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco as we will have to wait and see what the weather musters up for the premier class on Sunday (March 20).

KTM's Brad Binder and Qatar GP race winner Enea Bastianini on the Gresini Ducati are on fourth and fifth places in the grid respectively with Franceso Bagnaia pushed Pecco down to P6.

Miguel Oliveira starts P7 ahead of Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Jack Miller. Aleix Espargaro had to settle for P10 after his crash, the Spaniard starts ahead of Fabio di Giannantonio - his best MotoGP qualifying in P11 - and Franco Morbidelli.

Drama unfolded for Marquez. Pushing hard, the front of his RC213V washed away at Turn 13. The six-time MotoGP world champion was straight back up on his feet on immediately headed back to pitlane, and was back out with three minutes to go.

If that did not whet your appetite for the first Indonesian GP in 25 years on Sunday, then we do not know what will.

Qualifying was delayed by 20 minutes after the FP4 session was red-flagged for Rins' Suzuki catching fire at Turn 13.

No one was able to beat Quartararo though, the Frenchman took his first pole since the 2021 Catalan GP.

Now the stage is pefectly set for the inaugural Grand Prix at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit begins at 3pm local time (12.30pm IST).

Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel.

TOP 10 ON THE GRID

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) - 1:31.067

2. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) + 0.213

3. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.311

4. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.366

5. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) + 0.437

6. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.440

7. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.499

8. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.515

9. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.647

10. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) + 0.656

(With Dorna Sports inputs)