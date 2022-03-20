Indonesian GP: Miguel Oliveira prevails in a wet race

The race at the Mandalika was delayed by over an hour due to torrential rain, with television cameras capturing the dramatic moment that lightning struck the side of the track.

It had previously been decided to shorten the race to 20 laps as extreme heat had prompted concerns over tyre safety.

Indonesian GP: Fabio Quartararo grabs dramatic pole

Reigning FIM MotoGP World Championship winner Fabio Quartararo, who had grabbed the pole position finished second with Johan Zarco rounding off the podium.

Jack Miller, who led in the early stages, finished fourth and Alex Rins fifth, with Enea Bastianini, winner in the seaon-opner in Qatar down in 12th.

The MotoGOP action got underway after more than an hour's delay, during which torrential rain fell and lightning struck the edge of the track, with the race shortened to 20 laps.

Miller and Oliveira pulled away from Quartararo after adjusting more quickly to the conditions and the latter surged into the lead as his pace became too much for the Australian.

Jorge Martin crashed at Turn 1 after catching a puddle with his front wheel, highlighting just how treacherous the track remained even after the rain had ceased and the surface began to dry.

Quartararo overtook Rins with eight laps to go before passing Miller and Zarco in a gripping battle for a podium place, the French rider eventually pulling away.

There was not enough time to catch Oliveira, though, the Red Bull KTM man claiming his fourth career win in exemplary fashion.

Well, it is safe to say the Indonesia GP was full of action. Oliveira goes home with the race-winning trophy, Bastianini remains the title leader, and there i s only 10 points between the top nine heading to Argentina for Round 3. Bring it on!

RESULTS (TOP 10)

1. Miguel OIiveira (Red Bull KTM)

2. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) +2.205sec

3. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) +3.158ssec

4. Jack Miller (Ducati) +5.663sec

5. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +7.044sec

6. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) +7.832sec

7. Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha) +21.115sec

8. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) +32.413sec

9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) +32.586sec

10. Darryn Binder (RNF Racing) +32.901sec

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Riders

1. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing) 30

2. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) 28

3. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) 27

4. Miguel OIiveira (Red Bull KTM) 25

5. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) 24

Teams

1. Red Bull KTM 53

2. Monster Energy Yamaha 41

3. Suzuki Ecstar 40

4. Repsol Honda 31

5. Gresini Racing 30

(With Dorna Sports inputs)