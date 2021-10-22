It's match point at Misano; Rossi ready for last dance

Title fight

Quartararo is now 52 points clear after pipping Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) to second in Austin and the Frenchman also, in doing so, halted what had been some serious momentum for Pecco after back to back wins for the Italian.

But now it's the turf that saw the two so closely matched on our last visit, it could be a hard-fought duel for the race and, potentially, the crown. Fireworks? There may well be plenty, and the magic number is 50: if Quartararo is that far ahead - or more - by the flag, he is the 2021 MotoGP world champion.

Rossi's swansong at home

There may be three races left for the number 46 to shine the sun and moon in the premier class of Grand Prix racing, but the third to last event of the Doctor's tenure will be extra special in its own way. Home turf, at a venue likely no one on Earth knows better or has raced more, and in front of his final home crowd in gloriously uproarious yellow, it's its own occasion. The end of an era for an area that has become defined first by what was the new kid on the block searing through the ranks with such charisma and style, and then the icon who has created one of the most successful academies in motorcycle racing, based just up the road.

His ranch adds some significant acreage to his home village of Tavullia, just as his presence and legacy have added so much to the region and the sport. Emotional doesn't quite explain it; it's a point of no return for all those who've raced, watched and loved one of global sport's biggest icons. On track, at least.

Marquez factor

It also seems likely, comparing the first GP we had at Misano and then Texas, that Marquez will feature in the fight for the top five once again as a minimum, even as he continues to get back to his full form.

And reigning champion - at the last Grand Prix this year where that phrase may be true - Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) has shown he is pretty handy at the track too.

Binder joins Yamaha

Meanwhile, there has been a change at the top with Darryn Binder joining Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team for 2022 season. The South African will team up with Andrea Dovizioso in Yamaha's new-look Independent Team next season.

By definition, all those lining up for the Emilia-Romagna GP are at least one of those three, and it will mark a moment in time for Rossi and, potentially, for a new world champion too. Make sure you do not miss a minute as MotoGP returns to Misano, with the lights out for Quartararo's first match point and the Doctor's last dance at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday.