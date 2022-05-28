Italian GP: Aleix Espargaro keeps Bologna bullets at the bay

Third went the way of Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), with Aprilia and Espargaro the only presence able to break a Ducati stranglehold on the top six as the two Italia factories came out fighting on Friday.

Saturday will be an emotional moment for MotoGP great Valentino Rossi whose iconic No.46 will be retired at a special retirement function on the main straight, just ahead of the qualifiers.

46 is more than just a number: Fluorescent yellow will not glow again as MotoGP honours Valentino Rossi

When the time attacks came in the final minutes, Bagnaia punched out a 1:45.940 to go to the very top, with Miller following him across the line to set a 1:46.313, and Johann Zarco also in tow as he rolled out a 1:46.349.

They were first, second, and third, with more Ducati riders also in fourth, fifth and sixth, but Espargaro had other ideas - he moved the marker to a 1:45.891 in the final three minutes, thanks in part to a slipstream from team-mate Maverick Vinales.

Bagnaia had run off at San Donato (Turn 1) as soon as he set that high-1:45, but regrouped and almost reclaimed the mantle of fastest lap from Espargaro when he clocked a 1:45.957 with the chequered flag out.

He would stay second, ahead of Miller and Zarco, with Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) fifth thanks to a 1:46.362 on his Ducati, and Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) sixth with a 1:46.395 on his GP21 example.

Seventh went to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Brad Binder on a 1:46.439, ahead of yet another Ducati rider in the former of Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), while 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) took ninth with a 1:46.519 on his YZR-M1. For now, the Repsol Honda Team's Pol Espargaro is the other rider into the Q2 places.

With forecasts of possible rain on Saturday at Mugello, the bulk of the Q2 starting line-up may have effectively already been decided.

That makes a nervous wait for Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) in 11th position and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) in 12th, among others.

Takaaki Nakagami found no improvement on his FP1 effort and slipped to 13th on the combined timesheet, while both Alex Rins and fellow Team Suzuki Ecstar rider Joan Mir both have work to do if they are to get into Q2.

MotoGP Top 10:

1. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) - 1:45.891

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.049

3. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.422

4. Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) + 0.458

5. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 0.471

6. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) + 0.504

7. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.548

8. Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) + 0.582

9. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.628

10. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.727

The FP3 begins on Saturday from 9.55am local time (1.25pm IST). The qualifiers starts at 2.10pm local time (5.40pm IST).

Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)