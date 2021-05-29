Italian GP: Quartararo grabs fourth successive pole with lap record

A new lap record at Mugello enabled the FIM MotoGP World Championship leader to fend off closest rival Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team).

The man third in the title race, Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing), left it late to seal a front row start in P3 as the two Ducatis hunt the Yamaha closely.

Italian GP: Bagnaia steals the show as action begins at Mugello

The top three in the Championship will sit 1-2-3 on the Mugello start line for Round 6 of the season, with Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro claiming his best Saturday result of the season to spearhead Row 2.

Jack Miller will be hoping he can slipstream his way to the front when the lights go out on Sunday, P5 for the Aussie, with Brad Binder leading the way for KTM in sixth.

Four in a row for @FabioQ20! 🏁



The three leading title contenders lock out the front row for tomorrow! ⏱️@oakley | #ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/AFCxhu0U6Y — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 29, 2021

Miguel Oliveira starts one place behind his team-mate in P7, the Portuguese rider is joined by Team Suzuki Ecstar duo of Alex Rins and world champion Joan Mir.

Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) completes the top 10 in qualifying, the Italian was able to beat 11th fastest Marc Marquez by less than a tenth, the number 93's team-mate Pol Espargaro was 1.2s off pole in P12.

Over two tenths clear in qualifying, can Quartararo return to winning ways in Ducati's backyard on Sunday? He has got his two closest rivals in the Championship lining up beside him on the grid, with all four of the title chase leaders right in the hunt. Tune into the MotoGP race at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).

The Indian audience can catch all the live action on Eurosport SD/HD channels and the same will be live streamed on discovery + app.

QUALIFYING GRID

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) - 1:45.187

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.230

3. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.245

4. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.351

5. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.411

6. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.556

7. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.558

8. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.809

9. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.889

10. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.897

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)