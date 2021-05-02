Miller triumphs in Spanish Grand Prix as Marquez comes through unscathed

The Australian made a superb start to lead and, despite being passed by Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) in the middle stages, he held his nerve in the second half of the race to return to the front.

Miller finished ahead of Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia with Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) in third spot.

Quartararo slipped down to finish 13th as he surrendered his place at the top of the world championship to Bagnaia.

The Frenchman started poorly as he slipped from pole position to fourth as Miller surged ahead, but like the Portuguese Grand Prix last time out he initially recovered.

Quartararo overtook his rivals on the final corner of successive laps to regain the lead before he pulled one-and-a-half seconds clear at the front.

With 11 laps to go, a third consecutive victory seemingly beckoned for Quartararo, but he dropped two seconds on one lap, allowing Miller to seize the advantage.

Miller was able to hold on until the end as he secured his first MotoGP win since the Dutch TT at Assen in June 2016 and his eighth overall.

Quartararo lost further ground as Italian duo Bagnaia with Morbidelli scrapped it out for second, with the former edging it to make it a one-two for Ducati.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) returned to the Jerez track where he suffered a broken arm last July – an injury that kept him out for nine months – and came through unscathed.

Marquez, who had escaped injury in a big fall on Saturday and another accident in warm-up, started the race in 14th spot and eventually ended in ninth in his second race since returning.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) claimed fourth place as Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) both secured top-six finishes.

TOP 10

1. Jack Miller (Ducati) 41'05.602

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) +1.912

3. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) +2.516

4. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) +3.206

5. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) +4.256

6. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) +5.164

7. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) +5.651

8. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) +7.161

9. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) +10.494

10. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda) +11.776

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Riders

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 66

2. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) 64

3. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) 50

4. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) 49

5. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) 48

Teams

1. Monster Energy Yamaha 114

2. Ducati 105

3. Suzuki Ecstar 72

4. Pramac Racing 65

5. Repsol Honda 40

What's next?

Quartararo will hope for more luck on home turf at the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on May 16.