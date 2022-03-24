Jehan Daruvala fired up to build on strong F2 start in Jeddah

The 23-year-old from Mumbai, who races for Prema and is part of the Red Bull Junior Team, began his campaign with a second-placed finish last week in the first race of the season in Bahrain.

He goes into this weekend determined to take a similarly strong result, if not go one better, and also bounce back from a difficult Sakhir Feature race, undone after an aggressive move by Roy Nissany damaged his front wing.

The 6.1-km long Jeddah Corniche circuit, a thrilling combination of flat-out sweeps and high-speed corners hemmed in by walls, made its debut on the calendar last year.

The second-fastest venue on the calendar after Italian 'Temple of Speed' Monza, it is one of Jehan's favourites. He made a stunning double-overtake, hailed as one of the moves of the season, on champion Oscar Piastri and Christian Lundgaard in the first Sprint race there last year.

He was classified 14th in the second Sprint event due to a time penalty, but

actually finished second on the road after a race-long battle for the win with Piastri.

"Jeddah is a high-speed, challenging track that I really enjoyed driving at last year," said Jehan, who is aiming to become the first Indian to win the Formula 2 title.

"The track suits the team well, so we can aim for a big result together this weekend." The Jeddah track also played to Prema's strengths last year. The team locked out the front row in qualifying and won two of the three races, including scoring a one-two in the Feature race.

Stats and Facts:

Circuit length: 6.174 km

First race: 2021

Jehan's Saudi Arabia debut: 2021

Prema pole positions: 1 (2021)

Prema wins: 2 (2021)

Prema podiums: 4 (2021)

Weekend Schedule:

Free practice: Friday, March 25th at 1655 IST

Qualifying: Friday, March 25th at 2055 IST

Sprint race: Saturday, March 26th at 1800 IST

Feature race: Sunday, March 27 at 1925 IST

Live exclusively on Star Sports Select 2 and Select 2 HD

Source: Media Release