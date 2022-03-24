Jehan Daruvala fired up to build on strong F2 start in Jeddah

Mumbai, March 24: India's Jehan Daruvala heads to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Corniche circuit fired up to build on the strong start to his season at the second round of the Formula 2 championship this weekend.
The 23-year-old from Mumbai, who races for Prema and is part of the Red Bull Junior Team, began his campaign with a second-placed finish last week in the first race of the season in Bahrain.
He goes into this weekend determined to take a similarly strong result, if not go one better, and also bounce back from a difficult Sakhir Feature race, undone after an aggressive move by Roy Nissany damaged his front wing.
The
6.1-km
long
Jeddah
Corniche
circuit,
a
thrilling
combination
of
flat-out
sweeps
and
high-speed
corners
hemmed
in
by
walls,
made
its
debut
on
the
calendar
last
year.
The second-fastest venue on the calendar after Italian 'Temple of Speed' Monza, it is one of Jehan's favourites. He made a stunning double-overtake, hailed as one of the moves of the season, on champion Oscar Piastri and Christian Lundgaard in the first Sprint race there last year.
He
was
classified
14th
in
the
second
Sprint
event
due
to
a
time
penalty,
but
actually finished second on the road after a race-long battle for the win with Piastri.
"Jeddah is a high-speed, challenging track that I really enjoyed driving at last year," said Jehan, who is aiming to become the first Indian to win the Formula 2 title.
"The track suits the team well, so we can aim for a big result together this weekend." The Jeddah track also played to Prema's strengths last year. The team locked out the front row in qualifying and won two of the three races, including scoring a one-two in the Feature race.
Stats and Facts:
Circuit
length:
6.174
km
First race: 2021
Jehan's Saudi Arabia debut: 2021
Prema pole positions: 1 (2021)
Prema wins: 2 (2021)
Prema podiums: 4 (2021)
Weekend Schedule:
Free
practice:
Friday,
March
25th
at
1655
IST
Qualifying: Friday, March 25th at 2055 IST
Sprint race: Saturday, March 26th at 1800 IST
Feature race: Sunday, March 27 at 1925 IST
Live exclusively on Star Sports Select 2 and Select 2 HD
Source: Media Release
