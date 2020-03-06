English
Jorge Lorenzo ready to race again and reveals Catalan Grand Prix return

By John Skilbeck
Jorge Lorenzo

Barcelona, March 6: Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will come out of racing retirement to compete at the Catalan Grand Prix in June.

The 32-year-old Spaniard will be a wildcard entry with the Monster Energy Yamaha team, for whom he has been employed as a test rider in the 2020 season.

Lorenzo said in a video posted on Twitter: "After some weeks thinking about it, yesterday I decided I would participate at the Catalunya GP.

"I'm really looking forward to it and I hope to see you all there."

Lorenzo has begun his test-rider role with a series of outings on the YZR-M1 bike.

His premier class world titles came in a nine-year stint with Yamaha.

He could not achieve similar levels of success during subsequent short spells with Ducati and Repsol Honda, and last November saw Lorenzo announce he would be quitting racing.

The Catalan Grand Prix takes place just outside Barcelona, with this year's edition scheduled for June 7. Lorenzo has won the race five times in his MotoGP career.

Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
