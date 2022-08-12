K1000 Rally: Aishwarya Pissay, the cynosure of all eyes

With three different winners in as many rounds, the excitement just gets building up at Devanahalli.

Aishwarya is on a quest for sixth consecutive national title in Ladies Class. The 2019 FIM WC Bajas winner, is currently on top of the standings.

As per a Media Release received, the rally, organised by the Karnataka Motor Sports Club (KMSC) and promoted by GodSpeed Racing, has attracted 84 entries.

"KMSC is the oldest motorsports club in India hosting the Indian National Rally

Championship for over 45 years. All the safety protocols are in place for the K1000 two-wheeler rally," said KMSC President Gautham.

Petronas TVS Factory Racing team have dominated all the classes and its leading riders Rajendra RE of Shivamogga and defending champion Abdul Wahid Tanveer of Mysore will be the strong contenders.

Kerala privateer Sarath Mohan is leading the Superbikes Expert class. Chalass K Bose, Imran Pasha, Naresh VS, Pinkesh Thakkar and veteran Venu Ramesh are the other riders to watch out for in their classes.

On Sunday (August 14) six special stages of 57 kms will be run. The six-round season will conclude with Pune and Nashik in November.

"Due to rains, the terrain has become more challenging and with the season at the mid-way stage the competition is at its peak and we are expecting a thrilling rally," said seven-time national champion Shyam Kothari of GodSpeed Racing, the Promoters.

KMSC, with the support of sponsors MRF, have made sure that all arrangements are in place, including a technically-challenging terrain.

Buck up guys! It's vroom time in Devanahalli. Fasten your seat belts!