'My wife will be more emotional' – Raikkonen relaxed ahead of Abu Dhabi F1 swansong

The 2007 world champion will bring the curtain down on his F1 career at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, having won 21 races, been on the podium 103 times and secured pole on 18 occasions.

Raikkonen's wife, Minttu, will be at the Yas Marina Circuit for his swansong along with his children, Robin and Rianna.

The 42-year-old is not sure what his emotions will be for his last race, but he expects his wife to shed a tear or two.

He said: "I think it's true my wife will be more emotional about it.

"Honestly I doubt that the kids will care either way, there are things their father does that are far more interesting! They like coming to a warm country and other things, but it's nice to have them here."

Asked if he will be emotional, Raikkonen replied: "I don't know, I doubt it, but you never know."

The Alfa Romeo driver says he has still not made any plans for retirement.

He added: "Right now I'm not looking at anything apart from finishing the year. We'll see if there's some interesting things that comes out, if it makes sense maybe I'll do it, but I have zero plans right now.

"I don't want to make any plans, I'm looking forward to having a less hectic schedule from my side, so we'll see if we'll do something or not in the future."

Raikkonen is 16th in the 2021 drivers' championship with 10 points.