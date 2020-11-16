Know more about new MotoGP champion Joan Mir

Seven podiums
Mir has stood on the podium (seven times) more than any other rider in 2020 FIM MotoGP Championship season, including a win at the European GP.
This is this first time that a Suzuki rider is reaching podium seven or more times in the premier class since Roberts Jr in 2000.
Tenth Suzuki rider
Mir became the tenth different rider in the history of Grand Prix racing to win a Championship with Suzuki.
The others are -- Kenny Roberts Jr (500cc: 2000), Kevin Schwantz (500cc: 1993), Franco Uncini (500cc: 1982), Marco Lucchinelli (500cc: 1981), Barry Sheene (500cc: 1976, 1977), Dieter Braun (125cc: 1970), Hans-Georg Anscheidt (50cc: 1966, 1967, 1968), Hugh Anderson (125cc: 1963, 1965; 50cc: 1963, 1964) and Ernst Degner (50cc: 1962).
Fourth Spaniard
He is only the fourth different Spanish rider to take the premier class Championship, along with Alex Criville (1 title), Jorge Lorenzo (3) and Marc Marquez (6).
Mir is the seventh-youngest rider to clinch a premier class World Championship, aged 23 years and 75 days old on race day of the Valencia GP, between Valentino Rossi (22 years and 240 days old) and Lorenzo (23 years and 159 days old).
No pole champion
Mir is also the first premier class world champion without a single pole position during the season since Wayne Rainey back in 1992.
At the European GP, Mir took his only win of the season so far, becoming the first premier class world champion with the lowest number of wins during the season.