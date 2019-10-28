Hamilton wins Mexican Grand Prix but must wait for title

Hamilton was squeezed out by Sebastian Vettel after starting in third and the virtual safety car was deployed after he ended up on the grass along with Max Verstappen when they touched at turn one on the opening lap.

The Mercedes driver dropped to fifth because of that early drama but fended off a fast-finishing Vettel to take the chequered flag at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on another frustrating afternoon for Ferrari.

Hamilton would have wrapped up the title if he outscored Valtteri Bottas by 14 points but was made to wait as his team-mate finished third.

It was a case of what might have been for Ferrari, who raised eyebrows by pitting polesitter Charles Leclerc when he was leading on lap 16 and a two-stop strategy for the Monegasque backfired.

Leclerc could only finish fourth behind Bottas, with Hamilton stopping just the once and going on to claim yet another win despite questioning whether his hard tyres would last the distance.

The Scuderia were counting on Vettel, who started alongside Leclerc on the front row, hauling in the champion elect on fresher tyres after he also pitted just the once - 14 laps later than his fierce rival - but Hamilton crossed the line 1.766 seconds ahead of the German.

Alexander Albon took fifth place after losing time following an early pit stop, while Verstappen - who missed out on pole position due to a three-place grid penalty - pulled off an incredible recovery act to finish sixth.

The Dutchman, winner of this race in each of the past two years, suffered a puncture on lap six after making contact with Bottas but limped back to the pits and worked his way from the back of the field with a stunning drive.

Home favourite Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg rounded off the top 10, the latter promoted after Daniil Kvyat collided with the German at turn 16 on the final lap.