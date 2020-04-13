English
Lockdown Days: Bagnaia wins second #StayAtHomeGP

By
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia

Bengaluru, April 13: Some of the biggest names from the MotoGP paddock put on another awesome show in the second #StayAtHomeGP virtual race, with Pramac Racing's Francesco Bagnaia coming out on top after the Red Bull Ring delivered yet another last lap classic.

Coronavirus: MotoGP riders ready for round two of #StayAtHomeGP

Bagnaia and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP's Maverick Vinales went toe-to-toe, with the Italian taking this victory and a debut MotoGP win after diving up the inside of the Spaniard, on the grass, on the last lap.

Just like the opening race won by ALex Marquez, the second #StayAtHomeGP was filled with yet more thrills and spills as ten premier class riders again put on a show to bring a little light relief and entertainment to a tougher time for many MotoGP fans around the world - with more than twenty households connected up behind-the-scenes to make it a reality.

Marquez third

Marquez third

It would not be another Virtual Race win for Alex Marquez, who came across the line in third place, but it was another trip to the rostrum and ahead of his brother Marc Marquez, who finished fourth.

Behind them, three crashes cost Petronas Yamaha SRT's Fabio Quartararo dearly as he ended up in fifth despite showing podium pace once again, just as he had at Mugello.

Rossi seventh

Rossi seventh

Sixth place was another tight fight and went right down to the wire as Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team), both making their Virtual Race debuts, slugged it out.

In the end, Petrucci came out on top despite The Doctor's best efforts after the number 46 put in an almighty lunge at the final corner, that ultimately ending in the nine-time world champion crashing out spectacularly and Petrucci able to escape.

Top ten

Top ten

Nakagami slipped back to eighth after a few more exploits, making no friends on the virtual track in this race but providing some top entertainment,.

Ducati Team's Michele Pirro and Reale Avintia Racing's Tito Rabat completed the top ten.

Last-lap thriller!

Last-lap thriller!

Though the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship has been a non-starter, the MotoGP Virtual Race entertained the fans with some eSport action.

The top riders of MotoGP were fighting for glory in a ten-lap race at the the famed Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria and there was no better finish than to have a last-lap thriller!

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 12:33 [IST]
