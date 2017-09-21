Lorenzo back to his happy hunting ground in Aragon

Bengaluru, September 21: As the MotoGP caravan heads moves to MotorLand Aragon circuit for the third race of the year on Spanish soil, home boy Jorge Lorenzo is full of confidence.

Coming off the back of a spectacular start to the race at Misano two weeks ago, the Ducati rider will be trying to bring home a prestigious result at what is a favourable circuit for him.

The Mallorcan rider has in fact finished on the podium in six of the seven editions of the GP held at Aragon, including two wins in 2014 and 2015, while last year he finished the race in second place.

As he continues his quest for a maiden win since his switch from Yamaha to Ducati, the three-time former world champion is pinning a lot of hopes on Aragon, a circuit which he knows well.

"Aragon is one of the circuits where I feel most at home and where I have good memories. So I hope to capitalize on the fact that I am racing at home to score a good result. It will be important to be quick right from the off on Friday," said Lorenzo, who tweeted a picture of the shark helmets he used at the same circuit last year.

In the previous Grand Prix at Misano on September 10, Lorenzo was leading till the seventh lap before crashing in the rain.

While rueing the missed chance to win a rcae, the 30-year-old banked on the positives from it.

"Pity about my crash in the race at Misano, because I had a chance of winning my first race with Ducati, but it was important to take the positive aspects from this situation which can help us to improve. I was permanently in the lead of the race again and this confirms that we are on the right path and working in the right direction," added Lorenzo.

Located near the town of Alcaniz, the Aragon weekend schedule gets underway on Friday morning with the first free practice session at 9.55 am, while the 23-lap race is scheduled for Sunday at 2 pm local time.