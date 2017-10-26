Lorenzo facing a severe identity crisis

Bengaluru, October 26: Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo is facing a severe identity crisis. Ever since his pre-season switch from Yamaha to Ducati, the Spaniard has not won a single Grand Prix and is currently languishing seventh in the FIm World Championship standings.

With just two rounds to for the championship to end, his Ducati team-mate Andrea Dovizioso has stepped miles ahead of him and looks the only rider who can stop Marc Marquez from defending his world title.

Lorenzo has looked a pale shadow of himself this season. The only time he looked threatening was during the Misano Grand Prix last month where he led till seven laps before crashing.

There was no respite for his misery in the previous round at the Phillip Island circuit in Australia where he lined up for the start of the race with bruising and a sprained left ankle, the outcome of a nasty crash during free practice. He finished a disappointing 15th in the race won by Marquez.

As the 30-year-old arrived at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia for the penultimate round of the series, he is eyeing a better show.

"Sepang will be a completely different story to Phillip Island, because it's a circuit that is more suitable for our bike, with two long straights. I must give our maximum in these last two races and finish the season in the best possible way," said Lorenzo.

Ahead of the Grand Prix weekend, Lorenzo and Marquez played badminton with some of the Olympic stars which the former really enjoyed as evident form his tweet

Lorenzho has reasons to feel at home in Malaysia. Though Sepang circuit is one of the few where the Spanish rider has never won in MotoGP but, with the exception of a DNF in 2008, Lorenzo has never been outside the top four place both in qualifying and in the races, twice finishing second and four times third at the flag.

"It's important to begin the weekend well right from Friday's free practice and demonstrate that now we're much more competitive to what we were in February for the winter tests. I can't wait to get out on track in Malaysia to put the Australian weekend behind us."

Lorenzo fast facts

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 99

Age: 30 (born on May 4th 1987 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain)

Residence: Lugano (Switzerland)

Races: 266 (172 x MotoGP, 48 x 250cc, 46 x 125cc)

First GP: 2002 Spanish GP (125cc)

Wins: 65 (44 x MotoGP, 17 x 250cc, 4 x 125cc)

First Win: 2003 Brazilian GP (125cc)

Pole Positions: 65 (39 x MotoGP, 23 x 250cc, 3 x 125cc)

First Pole: 2003 Malaysian GP (125cc)

World Titles: 5 (3 x MotoGP, 2 x 250cc)