Mack is back! Vinales tops Day 1 at Misano

Advantage Ducati
Due to the weather, there was no change in the provisional Q2 places with Vinales still leading the charge ahead of Mir and the two Ducatis -- Bagnaia and Miller. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) is also in there ahead of Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team).
After the sun teased a drier afternoon session, the rain began to fall once again meaning that there would be no changes in the Q2 places, but it did offer riders a chance to get some wet weather practice in ahead of what could end up being a rainy weekend in Misano, which could suit Ducati down to the ground.
Mir's solid show
Mir had a solid showing, with laptimes hovering around ten seconds off those set in FP1. The Suzuki rider's strong start in both sessions sends a good warning shot as he arrives fresh from the podium in Aragon.
Bagnaia was the first in a Borgo Panigale 3-4 as was less than half a tenth off the number 63, with Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) finding some speed to complete the top five.
Quartararo struggles
Elsewhere, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) will be keeping a close eye on the weather forecast for the weekend with the runaway 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader struggling in the tough conditions and finishing way back in P7.
However, the Championship leader will surely have more in the locker at a venue Yamaha have dominated eight times.
Anyone's guess
Marc Marquez was ninth, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) completing the top ten, while session topper Johann Zarco sits just outside the Q2 places in 11th.
For some, there could be a rain dance for FP3 as they look to move through, but with the weather changing quickly it's anyone's guess.