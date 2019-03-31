English

MotoGP Raceweek: Marquez wary of wet weather

By Opta
Marc Marquez overcame a broken chain in the last practice session to claim pole in the Argentina Grand Prix
Marc Marquez overcame a broken chain in the last practice session to claim pole in the Argentina Grand Prix

Buenos Aires, March 31: Marc Marquez's biggest concern heading into Sunday's Argentina Grand Prix is the weather.

MotoGP's three-time defending champion – winner of the race in 2014 and 2016 – overcame a broken chain in the last practice session to claim pole.

But he quickly turned his thoughts to what could be a very different challenge if rain should appear for the race.

"Of course if it rains it will be a question mark for everybody, because nobody rides in the rain yet," Marquez said in quotes reported by Crash.net.

"We hope that if it's a wet race, we can have the warm-up in the wet to try a few things and find the grip limit of the track.

"It has been a very good weekend, but of course is the most important."

Reflecting on his efforts in qualifying, where the Repsol Honda rider edged out Monster Energy Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, Marquez revealed he had pushed himself hard to keep the chasing pack at bay.

"In qualifying I tried to push because I knew the other riders would be close because in one lap I'm struggling a little bit more than the race pace, because the set-up of the bike is completely different," he said.

"But on the race pace I feel strong. The gap was bigger yesterday because the grip was less and then I feel like it's easier to ride but apart from that the pace was good. This is the most important and, tomorrow, let's wait and see about the weather."

Vinales was 0.154 seconds slower than his fellow Spaniard, while Andrea Dovizioso – who beat Marquez to first place in Qatar – and Valentino Rossi took third and fourth respectively.

Cal Crutchlow, who qualified eighth, won this race last year.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
