Marc Marquez taken for X-ray after nasty Jerez crash

MotoGP 2020: Quartararo finally turns pole into victory, error-strewn Marquez injured



The defending champion lost his bike with a huge highside late in Sunday's race at Jerez, with the machine clattering dangerously into his arm as he skidded across the gravel.

Marquez was in clear discomfort as he was attended to by marshals, while television images later showed the Spaniard on a stretcher and the team said he was receiving treatment in the medical centre.

Providing an update on his condition, Repsol Honda tweeted comments from team manager Alberto Puig.

"Marc took a big hit to the upper arm, now they are checking it and doing an X-Ray," Puig said.

"He has had some pain killers for the pain."

Marquez's tumble came as he was fighting for a second-place finish having valiantly fought his way back through the field after another error earlier in the race.

Having gained the lead inside the opening laps, Marquez went too wide at Turn 4 with 23 circuits remaining and only a mightily impressive piece of skill saw him hold the bike and remain in the race.

Fabio Quartararo ultimately went on to claim a maiden MotoGP win at a race that was the series' first of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.