Marc Marquez wins fourth MotoGP title

Valencia, November 12: Marc Marquez clinched his fourth MotoGP title in five years after title rival Andrea Dovizioso crashed out in Valencia on Sunday.

The world champion in 2013, 2014 and 2016, Marquez came into the year's last event as heavy favourite to finish top of the standings again, given his 21-point lead over nearest challenger Dovizioso.

Dovizioso needed a win and for Marquez to finish outside the top 11 in the season-closing race, but he ran wide with five laps to go to leave his bike in the gravel.

No forgetting this guy! What an heroic effort it has been from @AndreaDovizioso this season! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SIJJsJhnv9 — MotoGP™🇪🇸🏁 (@MotoGP) November 12, 2017

The Italian's task was made more difficult by the lack of support from Ducati team-mate Jorge Lorenzo, who was seemingly unwilling to let his colleague past when the pair were fourth and fifth for much of the race.

Marquez, who produced a wonderful save to avoid crashing out himself shortly before Dovizioso's race-ending incident, finished third to win the title by 37 points.

Teammate Dani Pedrosa, meanwhile, overtook Johann Zarco on the final lap to claim his second win of the season.

