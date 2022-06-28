Marc Marquez writes an emotional letter to fans on his road to recovery

In the open letter, the eight-time champion across all classes gave a detailed account of his journey over the past nine months and his current condition.

The Spaniard, who finished 10th at the Italian GP in Mugello had decided to take a short breal form competitive action after a surgery in his arm.

"I've received many messages of encouragement from you, the fans, and they're appreciated, especially at times like this. I want to let you know how I'm doing with my recovery," Marquez began in the letter which was received through a Repsol Honda media statement and available on MotoGP.com.

The idea that perhaps I needed to have another operation was there since September of last year. We were checking my arm periodically, to see the evolution of the fracture after the third surgery. When preseason came around, I wanted to convince myself that I could do it, with the phrase power is in the mind as my motto.

But as the season began, I realised that the limitations were very big. My idea was to compete the whole season - since the bone was not one hundred per cent consolidated from the third operation -, but whilst knowing my limitations and hiding the discomfort, to avoid daily questions. Only those closest to me knew about the situation.

The defining moment came around the French GP, when everything was prepared for a 3D CT scan. We made the decision to have a new operation. Having surgery in the United States surprised me a lot, because of how they had planned the pre-op and post-op period. It's very different from Spain. The post-operative period was very fast, I was immediately discharged, authorised to fly and able to return home. The preparation was very thoroughly planned and everything was done well in advance.

Before the operation I was in very good spirits, but in the hours afterwards I felt worse, because of the anaesthesia and because of the pain. I had a bad time for two or three days, but since this wasn't the first time my arm had been operated on and I already knew what it would feel like, I was aware that the pain was normal and that it would subside later.

My current feeling is one of hope. Because of the way I was riding and competing, I didn't see myself as being on the bike for much longer - maybe another year or two. The hope is there that I can continue competing without pain and have fun on the bike.

I'm waiting for an X-ray to be done in week six. Depending on how the result of this X-ray goes, we'll choose the path for recovery. Until then I'm enjoying a bit of a vacation, because we can't start recovery 100 per cent yet," he added.

"Before saying goodbye, I want to thank you once again for the support I receive from all of you. I promise that I'll do everything I can to compete again and enjoy good times together," Marquez concluded.

The 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship is halfway through and is into the summer break with the series resuming on August 7 with the British GP at Silverstone.