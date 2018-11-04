English

Marquez handed grid penalty, Zarco to start on pole

Marc Marquez was half a second clear and took pole number 80 across all classes, but a six-place grid penalty puts him in P7 on the grid.
Sepang, November 4: Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) secured an 80th career pole position after he was the early master of the wet Q2 conditions at the Malaysia MotoGP, but there was a small bump back to earth not long after for the reigning world champion as he later crashed - and then another as he was given a six-place grid penalty for irresponsible riding.

The number 93 impeded Andrea Iannone (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and will now start seventh.

So what does that mean? It means we have an Independent Team rider starting from pole, with Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) now on top after going second quickest in the session. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) starts second, and fittingly, it's Iannone now completing that front row.

At the beginning it was Marquez who led the field over the line and set the first benchmark; a 2:13.641 to edge out Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing), who was just behind the Spaniard on track.

The Repsol Honda rider then lost the front at Turn 4, however, and there was no saving this one.

Zarco put in a personal best lap to re-take P2 from ‘The Doctor', but the gap between the number 93 and his rivals remained 0.548 after a masterclass from Marquez for his 80th career pole position across all classes.

Then, though, news came through of the penalty and although it remains a Marquez pole in the statistics, he'll be starting seventh.

That means Dovizioso starts fourth despite his crash, with fellow Desmosedici rider Miller ending the session P6 after setting his best lap on his final lap.

He now starts in the middle of a second row completed by teammate Danilo Petrucci. Marquez heads Row 3, ahead of Friday's quickest rider Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Q1 graduate Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto Team.

Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team), Australian GP winner Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) line up on a super-powered Row 4.

The MotoGP race starts at the earlier time of 13:00 local time (10.30 am IST) after changes to the schedule.

(Story done with a special arrangement from Dorna Sports)

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 0:00 [IST]
