Marquez undergoes successful surgery, wants to return soon

By
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez is continuing his recovery in hospital after undergoing surgery.

Bengaluru, July 21: MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, who sustained a broken right humerus as a result of his crash at the Spanish Grand Prix, underwent a successful surgery.

A Repsol Honda Team statement said that Marquez is recovering well and will remain in hospital for the next 48 hours.

"His aim is to return to the 2020 World Championship as soon as possible with an expected date becoming clearer soon," a Repsol Honda statement said.

The defending champion went careering across the gravel following a huge highside late in the MotoGP season-opener at Jerez last Sunday and was clattered by his bike.

The Spaniard looked in clear discomfort as he was attended to by marshals and was taken to the medical centre where he had an X-ray.

After falling heavily, Marquez was diagnosed with a broken right humerus and travelled to Barcelona to the Hospital Universitari Dexeus. Dr Xavier Mir and his team in collaboration with Dr Barrera performed an open reduction and internal fixation of a titanium plate to the right humerus. The radial nerve was untouched and did not need intervention.

Repsol Honda Team manager Alberto Puig wished Marquez a speedy recovery.

"Everyone who races in the World Championship has the unfortunate possibility of getting injured and having to go to the operating room. Unfortunately, it was our turn and it was Marc (Marquez) who has had to undergo surgery. Marc will take some time to recover but we are happy with how everything has gone.

Doctor Mir and his team have taken care of the entire situation since the fall and performed a successful operation. This gives the Repsol Honda Team a lot of motivation, knowing it went well, but now we've to be patient to see how Marc recovers and to understand when he can return," Puig said.

The second race of 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship which finally started after much delay forced by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, will be held again at the Jerez circuit in Spain on Sunday (July 26). It looks unlikely that Marquez will be fit in time for the double-header.

The third race is at the Czech Republic on August 9 and the Repsol Honda rider will be aiming his return for that.

(With Repsol Honda Media inputs)

Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 19:22 [IST]
