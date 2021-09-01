Maverick Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Aragon

Vinales, who had a contract with Monster Energy Yamaha till the end of the season, had terminated it early after mutual consent by both the parties concerned.

The Spaniard will also replace Lorenzo Savadori for the remainder of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship.

The 26-year-old, who impressed by his first outing with the Noale factory at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, will line up alongside British GP podium finisher Aleix Espargaro.

The podium finish it Silverstone was Aprilia's first in many years.

Savadori will therefore be confirmed as test rider for the 2022 season. For the rest of the 2021 season, Savadori will be taking part in a selection of wildcards that Aprilia have available.

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola said, "We're extremely proud to be able to announce our plans for the current season and for 2022 with the goal of optimising the contributions of our three riders to the utmost.

"Alongside our confirmed rider, Aleix, it's our pleasure to welcome a talented athlete like Maverick to the Aprilia Racing team, who demonstrated a great feeling with the team and the bike straight away and who I'm confident will be able to give his best as early as the Aragon GP.

"At the same time, we're also confirming Lorenzo's role as 2022 test rider.

"This is a fundamental position that rewards the great efforts he has demonstrated in developing the new RS-GP, whereas he'll finish out the 2021 season taking advantage of the wildcards that we'll decide on together as soon as he is back to 100 per cent fitness."

Savadori's schedule will be formalised as soon as he has fully recovered from the injury suffered during the Styria GP, which was a fractured right malleolus that required surgery.

Aprilia Racing Technical Director Romano Albesiano, said, "The decision to have Maverick on the track from Aragon is a direct result of the tests done in Misano.

"It was not a given that, after a career spent up to now on a bike with an in-line engine, Maverick would have a good feeling with our V4 straight away. This is why the test on this track, historically not an easy one for our bike, was an important moment of assessment.

"Therefore, we are satisfied with Maverick's immediately positive reactions, which demonstrated a good feeling both with the RS-GP and with the team and our work method.

"His and Aleix's talent, combined with the experience Lorenzo has gained this season, make us optimistic about the future of our MotoGP project."

Vinales is currently perched seventh in 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship with 95 points.

His ex-Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo of France is the current leader of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship with 206 points after 12 rounds.

In premier class, Vinales has nine wins, 13 pole positions and 28 podium finishes, in addition to two overall third places as his best finish in the MotoGP World Championship rider standings.