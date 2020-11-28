Mercedes continue to amaze Hamilton as he closes on 100th pole

Hamilton sets Sakhir lap record to clinch 98th pole in Bahrain



Hamilton clinched a record-tying seventh drivers' championship last time out in Turkey.

He broke the lap record in Bahrain, going fastest with a time of one minute and 27.264 seconds to close on an incredible century of poles.

Valtteri Bottas was second to secure the 11th Mercedes qualifying one-two during another dominant campaign, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen rounding out the top three.

Asked about performing at such a level following his title celebrations, Hamilton replied: "I didn't really celebrate too much. I was training and trying to make sure I was ready for this and keeping my mind and eye on the ball.

"This is a continuation of what we can do as a team. I just continue to be amazed by my guys [who] work so hard, weekend in, weekend out.

"I know they are away from their families for three weeks and no matter what the season throws at us, it's always a tough year. I really appreciate them.

"To be out here, in Bahrain, and be able to put a lap like that together - I came today and said, 'Let's just have fun and enjoy it'. That's the most important thing and with the pressure off, it's a bit of a release to drive like I did.

"I'm on the ragged edge and it's all about trying to find that perfect balance - you want your cake and eat it.

"I thought the lap started really well. I can talk you through a lap but there's always just a little bit here and there. Otherwise, it was a clean lap. I was happy with it."

Bottas seemed understandably downcast after finishing behind Hamilton, conceding there was little else he could have squeezed out of his car.

"It felt good, that's the problem, it feels good and you realise you're extracting everything out of the car and the lap time is not there," he said. "I need to find out but at least it's another front-row lockout for us."

On his chances of catching the Mercedes duo in the race, Verstappen said: "It's always a bit difficult to say, I think they picked up their pace today.

"It will be hard to beat them, I just hope it will be an exciting race."