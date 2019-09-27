Morocco Rally: Alonso set for first competition in the dunes

Coma for Co!
In Morocco, Alonso , who had also tested the car in Poland and Qatar, will be relying heavily on the experience of his co-driver Marc Coma for a first real taste of competition in the dunes.
Coma was a five-time winner of the Dakar Rally on two wheels and was, until recently, working with the ASO to organise the route for the Dakar Rally.
Al Attiyah in fray
Also in the fray is Al Attiyah, who has a nine-point lead over Dakar legend and three-time Morocco winner Stephane Peterhansel in the FIA championship which is all set for a final event showdown.
Four of the Hiluxes in the demanding five-day desert finale to the FIA World Cup will feature Toyota Gazoo Racing branding.
Advantage Al Attiyah
Al Attiyah teams up with French co-driver Matthieu Baumel to head the entry, the Qatari knowing that outright victory would give him the FIA World Cup title for the fifth time since his maiden success in 2008.
So far this season, Al Attiyah has taken wins in Qatar and Kazakhstan, but did not take part in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.
Selective sections
Four further Toyotas have been entered by Overdrive Racing with several customers also running the V8-engined machines.
Pre-rally formalities will take place in the town of Fes before the start podium on October 4 at the Fes stadium. The event then transfers to the desert with the opening leg on October 5 offering two selective sections of 103.46km and 225.70km en route to the bivouac in Erfoud.The final selective section of 168.47km passes between Erfoud and the finish in Fes on October 9.