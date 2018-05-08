MotoGP 2018: Jorge Lorenzo sets out Ducati plan

Lorenzo made a stunning start on Sunday (May 6) as he surged from fourth on the grid to lead after the first lap, flying past Johann Zarco, Dani Pedrosa and pole-sitter Cal Crutchlow in the process.

He was eventually passed by Marc Marquez, before a crash brought his race to an end, Lorenzo colliding with Pedrosa before sliding into team-mate Andrea Dovizioso.

Despite the premature end, three-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo is happy with the progress being made by his Ducati – even if race wins may have to wait until 2019.

"The Championship is very hard to fight for, so my goal is to go fast, to try and win races, and to work on the bike to have better cornering," Lorenzo said at a testing event.

"If we can get that in the future we can win some races. Not the Championship this year because we have almost no points!

"But we've been on a good path trying to make the bike more smooth, and we'll keep going that way to try and find these tenths we need to try and win races."

When asked about the dramatic crash that left three men out of the race, Lorenzo insisted no-one was to blame and played down the significance of the incident.

He added: "I know it was the most shocking thing in the race but I don't want to give it too much value, because it was clearly bad luck for the three riders.

"We are the three cleanest riders in the Championship and we were very unlucky. I don't want to say it's someone's fault because we're always very clean.

"It's very bad luck, especially for Andrea and Ducati because they are fighting for the Championship."

Lorenzo and his Ducati did not take part in Monday's test in Jerez, a session that saw Zarco go fastest and Marquez show off some new aerodynamics on his Repsol Honda.

Source: OPTA