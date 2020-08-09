MotoGP 2020: Brilliant Binder claims first premier class win in only third race

With world champion Marc Marquez still out of action, the rest of the pack have produced a thrilling start to the season with Binder rewarded for an aggressive ride to secure an unexpected first MotoGP triumph for KTM.

Franco Morbidelli gained a maiden podium after making a flying start but as his tyres wore there was no way to stop a flying Binder - the first South African premier class winner - in Brno.

Johann Zarco, the pole sitter, claimed a deserved third-place finish on the oldest bike on the grid despite receiving a harsh long-lap penalty for what appeared a mere racing incident with Pol Espargaro.

Fabio Quartararo won the opening two rounds at Jerez but was off the pace and finished way back in seventh, behind Alex Rins, Valentino Rossi and Miguel Oliveira, while Maverick Vinales' hugely disappointing weekend continued as he came home 10th.

Morbidelli was quick off the line and set about opening a sizeable 1.2 second gap from Quartararo, while behind them Binder tore through the pack - a dive on Aleix Espargaro moving him up to third.

With 13 laps to go, Quartararo was passed on the inside at Turn 3 by Binder and the Frenchman briefly fell behind Pol Espargaro, only for the Spaniard to go wide and then crash out after being clipped by Zarco.

Zarco was later penalised to end any hopes of challenging the leaders, but Binder continued to fly and he coasted past a slowing Morbidelli with nine laps to go.

Quartararo fell further back through the pack as Binder, the first rookie winner since Marquez at Austin in 2013, brilliantly crossed the line way ahead of Morbidelli to round out a memorable day for himself and KTM.