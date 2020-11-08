MotoGP 2020: Mir claims maiden win in Valencia to close in on title

MotoGP 2020: Pol back on pole - Espargaro quickest as title contenders struggle



Having gone into the weekend with a 14-point lead over Fabio Quartararo, the Spaniard extended his advantage as he finally ended his wait for success in the premier class.

The Suzuki Ecstar rider ducked inside team-mate Alex Rins with 11 laps remaining and went on to pull clear in the closing stages, allowing him to coast over the finishing line.

His triumph, coupled with a disastrous outing for Quartararo, could be pivotal in the title race. Mir now sits 37 points clear of the Frenchman, who is tied with Rins, with just two rounds remaining.

Quartararo's hopes of closing the gap disappeared when he came off his bike at Turn 8 - the same spot where Mir would later claim the lead. While able to get going again, the Petronas Yamaha rider finished up in 14th place to pick up just two points.

Mir is the ninth different race winner in a 2020 season disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and also without reigning champion Marc Marquez, who remains sidelined through injury.

Rins had passed polesitter Pol Espargaro in the early stages but was runner-up for a second successive race, giving Suzuki their first 1-2 result since 1982.

Espargaro had to settle for third, putting him on the podium for the fourth time this year, with Takaaki Nakagami in fourth.

As for Valentino Rossi, his return was cut short by a technical issue. The Italian was cleared to race again on Saturday having missed the previous two races after being diagnosed with COVID-19.