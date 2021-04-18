Marquez to start from sixth as 'impossible' yellow flags deny Bagnaia

Six-time champion Marquez will race this week for the first time since the 2020 season opener.

The Repsol Honda superstar broke the humerus in his right arm in that event in Jerez and failed in his bid to make a swift comeback, instead watching the remainder of the campaign from the sidelines as Joan Mir claimed his crown.

Marquez has taken precautions at the start of the new MotoGP year, too, missing the first two races, but he is back in action at the Algarve International Circuit.

His previous appearance in Portugal, at Estoril in Moto2, ended in victory in 2012.

Still recovering his fitness, Marquez said: "Tomorrow I'll suffer. But then next week I can recover, then Jerez be a little bit stronger."

Today we suffered more physically but it was much better than I expected. Tomorrow it will be a long race but we will try to adapt as best as we can! ✊🏼#PortugueseGP pic.twitter.com/oRgnsEIGuV — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) April 17, 2021

A solid Q2 time of one minute and 39.121 seconds was sixth-fastest to ensure a competitive Sunday (April 18) start, although Marquez would have only made seventh had Francesco Bagnaia's sensational time not been struck off.

Bagnaia, who claimed a first career pole at the season opener, believed he was set to start from the front of the grid again after shattering the track record. The Italian already has three fastest laps over the past two seasons.

But the factory Ducati rider passed through a yellow flag zone following Miguel Oliveira's crash in completing a 1:38.494 lap.

Fabio Quartararo was the beneficiary when that effort was cancelled, promoted to pole as Bagnaia fumed.

"For sure [the flag position is a problem], because you are coming from the downhill and the yellow flag was on the right side," said Bagnaia, whose strong start to the season has included 26 points from two races. He had 47 from 11 in 2020.

"I was already leaning for the corner and preparing for the corner, so it was impossible to see my side.

"[Luca] Marini, who was behind me, said to me the same. He also didn't see the yellow flags, so it was impossible."

Quartararo will be looking to protect his new position, having only finished on the podium in four of his past 16 races but won on all four occasions.

Provisional classification

1. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Yamaha) 1:38.862

2. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) +0.089s

3. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) +0.129s

4. Jack Miller (Ducati) +0.199s

5. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha) +0.241s

6. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) +0.259s

7. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) +0.307s

8. Luca Marini (Esponsorama) +0.524s

9. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) +0.536s

10. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM) +0.583s

11. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) +0.620s

12. Maverick Vinales (Monster Yamaha) +0.945s