MotoGP analysis: Bagnaia paints Misano red

The Italian on his trademark Bologna bullet, held his nerve for a second week running to take victory in Misano, while a spectacular effort from Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama) saw the rookie take a first premier class podium.

It was set up for another ding dong battle one week from an Aragon thriller, but unlike last time out, Quartararo could not get close enough to make the killer move required, and Bagnaia held on for another memorable victory, with Bastianini crossing in a comfortable third in an unforgettable day for the Italian.

San Marino GP: Bagnaia holds off Quartararo challenge at Misano

Bagnaia has now collected 50 points from his last two races, meaning there are now 48 points between him and Quartararo for the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship title race.

Joan Mir crossed the line in fifth, but was demoted one position for exceeding track limits on the final lap, meaning he finished behind Marc Marquez and Jack Miller. The Mallorcan's slim hopes of retaining the title now look well and truly over.

In the battle of the siblings, Pol edged out elder brother Aleix Espargaro to P7, while Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) once again showcased his skills on a Sunday to finish in P9 after starting 17th on the grid.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) rounds out the top 10 from the Grand Prix of San Marino.

That is that for race day at Misano (for now)! Bagnaia continues to hold the cards on track as we head for Austin, but Quartararo has the ace in the standings. It is five points closer now though, and Circuit of The Americas has proven a very different hunting grod to Misano in the past... so make sure to tune in for the horsepower rodeo!

Results (Top 10)

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) 1:32.422

2. Fabio Quartararo (Monstar Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.364

3. Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama) + 4.789

4. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team + 10.245

5. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 10.469

6. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 10.325

7. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 13.234

8. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 15.698

9. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 16.129

10. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 18.519

Runaway leader Poleman Bagnaia was not waiting around once it was lights out, with the Italian taking the holeshot ahead of team-mate Jack Miller, who had executed a brilliant opening corner move to get ahead of Quartararo into P2. By the end of the first lap, Bagnaia had opened up an impressive 1sec lead over Miller in second, with Quartararo and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) not far behind the Aussie. Imperious rider As the laps ticked down, the gap between Bagnaia and Quartararo did too and there was a frisson of tension for the race leader on the horizon: by four to go, El Diablo got within eight tenths and then half a second, making it game on. Could Quartararo go for a lunge? Not in the end, Bagnaia once again proving impervious under pressure, painting Misano red and taking his second win in a week. Ist podium for Bastianini Behind that duel, it was beauty from the 'Beast'. Bastianini kept his stunning pace to the end, taking a comfortable third place. Comfortable is an understatement, however, as the rookie put together a truly stunning race on best lap record pace to take his first premier class podium, and on home turf to boot. Advantage Quartarao Bagnaia continues to hold the cards on track as the MotoGP caravan heads for Austin in two week's time. But Quartararo has the ace in the standings. It's five points closer now though, and the Circuit of The Americas has proven a very different hunting ground to Misano in the past. So brace up for the horsepower rodeo!

(By a special arrangemnet with Dorna Sports)