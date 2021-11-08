MotoGP analysis: Bagnaia writes a poetry in Portimao

Starting grid
Rewinding to the start, Miller propelled his GP21 off the line very well and grabbed the holeshot diving down the hill into Turn 1, but the Australian was slightly wide, allowing polesitter Bagnaia through and into the lead.
Lap 1 saw Mir then pass Miller at Turn 8, the Spaniard making his front row start count, with Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) losing a couple of positions in the latter half of the top ten.
Bologna bullets
Bagnaia and Mir had the hammer down at the front, soon nearly a second clear of Miller. The Australian had Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing), Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Quartararo in hot pursuit too, with a duel followed by a group how it was looking early doors.
And Bagnaia really started to get the hammer down on Lap 7, his lead up to seven tenths over Mir, who in turn was a second up the road from Miller. Third place soon went to Alex Marquez though, the double world champion in feeder class getting the job done at Turn 1 at the beginning of Lap 12.
Ducati defend crown
Pecco's victory ensured that Ducati retain their constructors' crown, and it was a fantastic way to bounce back after the disappointment suffered by the Bologna camp at Misano.
Mir returned to the rostrum for the first time since Aragon, and from his first MotoGP top three in qualifying, also turning his fortunes around after a tough Emilia-Romagna GP. Miller too ends a podium drought that stretched back to the Catalan GP, although the Aussie was ready for a 2014 Moto3 re-run, with 'heaps of tyre' ready to fight it out.
Pecco on top
Pecco is back on top! The Italian has secured the runners-up crown in the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship, as well as helping Ducati secure the constructors' crown.
Now, Ducati Lenovo Team and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP go head-to-head for the Teams Championship title in Valencia. The season finale is just around the corner - don't miss out on all the action! Fasten your seat belts. It's vroom time one final time!