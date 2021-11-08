MotoGP analysis: Bagnaia writes a poetry in Portimao

It was a fantastic way to bounce back after the disappointment felt by the Bologna camp at Misano as a near-perfect Pecco won the race to secure one crown for Borgo Panigale after a red-flagged race on the Algarve.

Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) completed the podium as the race ended slightly prematurely, with Iker Lecuona (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) and Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) crashing at Turn 13 and bringing out the red flags.

Algarve GP: Bagnaia clinches constructors crown for Ducati in red-flagged race

With five laps to go, newly-crowned MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo slipped out of contention and suffered his first DNF of the season, the French rider was deemed ok after a fairly drama-free lowside.

Alex Marquez' fantastic weekend ended with the Spaniard unluckily missing out on a chance to attack for the podium, but it was nonetheless a brilliant ride from the LCR Honda Castrol rider - a best result of the season for the number 73.

Johann Zarco claimed a lonely P5 in the end, but it is a result that confirms the Frenchman as the top Independent Team rider in 2021.

Starting grid Rewinding to the start, Miller propelled his GP21 off the line very well and grabbed the holeshot diving down the hill into Turn 1, but the Australian was slightly wide, allowing polesitter Bagnaia through and into the lead. Lap 1 saw Mir then pass Miller at Turn 8, the Spaniard making his front row start count, with Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) losing a couple of positions in the latter half of the top ten. Bologna bullets Bagnaia and Mir had the hammer down at the front, soon nearly a second clear of Miller. The Australian had Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing), Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Quartararo in hot pursuit too, with a duel followed by a group how it was looking early doors. And Bagnaia really started to get the hammer down on Lap 7, his lead up to seven tenths over Mir, who in turn was a second up the road from Miller. Third place soon went to Alex Marquez though, the double world champion in feeder class getting the job done at Turn 1 at the beginning of Lap 12. Ducati defend crown Pecco's victory ensured that Ducati retain their constructors' crown, and it was a fantastic way to bounce back after the disappointment suffered by the Bologna camp at Misano. Mir returned to the rostrum for the first time since Aragon, and from his first MotoGP top three in qualifying, also turning his fortunes around after a tough Emilia-Romagna GP. Miller too ends a podium drought that stretched back to the Catalan GP, although the Aussie was ready for a 2014 Moto3 re-run, with 'heaps of tyre' ready to fight it out. Pecco on top Pecco is back on top! The Italian has secured the runners-up crown in the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship, as well as helping Ducati secure the constructors' crown. Now, Ducati Lenovo Team and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP go head-to-head for the Teams Championship title in Valencia. The season finale is just around the corner - don't miss out on all the action! Fasten your seat belts. It's vroom time one final time!

