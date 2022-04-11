MotoGP analysis: Bastianini's terrific triumph at Texas

Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) scrapped it out on the last lap for second, with the Suzuki rider coming out on top with a late lunge - and thus securing Suzuki's 500th podium.

Miller, nevertheless, took his first rostrum of the season.

Americas GP: Bastianini reclaims MotoGP lead with Austin win

Joan Mir's podium attack did not quite come to fruition in the end but it's a second consecutive P4 for the 2020 World Champion, as Bagnaia finishes P5 from the front row.

Marc Marquez produced a truly stunning fightback after a terrible start to claim P6, but it's a case of what could have been for Marquez and Honda in Texas. Quartararo battled as hard as anyone to pick up P7, it's not the result he would have been after but with the next best Yamaha down in P15, you have to feel El Diablo is getting the very best out of his package.

Martin slipped to P8 as the Pramac duo struggled in the second half of the race, with Zarco P9. Maverick Vinales got the better of Aprilia Racing team-mate Aleix Espargaro as the Aprilias pick up P10 and P11 from P13 and P14 on the grid, as Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) comes home in P12 on a difficult weekend for KTM. A fatigued Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) saw the chequered flag in P13, just ahead of Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu).

Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) crossed the line in P15 but was demoted one place, handing Andrea Dovizioso (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGPTeam) the final point.

Historic win In the end, what a way to celebrate 500 GPs at the COTA. Bastianini takes charge of the 2022 FIM MototGP World Championship title race as we now head to the all-important European leg of the season - Portimao's rollercoaster is up next on April 24. Bring it on! Other headlines There were many other story lines in Texas on Sunday at the COTA . As The Beast won #GP500, Rins made some Suzuki history and Miller took his first rostrum of the season as COTA hero Marc Marquez stole the show by finishing sixth after being 24th at one stage. Over to Portugal What a way to celebrate 500 GPs of racing together, with Bastianini putting on a show to remember at the COTA. The Beast is back on top and in winning race #GP500, joins Cal Crutchlow (400th), Casey Stoner (300th), Valentino Rossi (200th), Kenny Roberts Jr (100th) and Mick Doohan, the first winner of the era back in 1992, with a nice little milestone. Now the stunning Autodromo Internacional do Algarve awaits, with a very different looking FIM World Championship table to the one on MotoGP's last visit. What will the rollercoaster bring? Find out in two weeks!

