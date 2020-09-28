MotoGP analysis: Classy Quartararo rocks Catalonia

Bengaluru, September 28: Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) bounced back in style in the Catalan GP with the Frenchman picking his way to the front to pull away initially before just holding off a charge from Team Suzuki Ecstar's Joan Mir as he regained the FIM MotoGP World Championship lead.

Mir took yet another podium though, and his Team Suzuki Ecstar team-mate Alex Rins sliced through from P13 to third to make it two Suzukis on the podium for the first time since 2007.

That was as drama ripped through the title fight just behind, with Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) down and out early on after he got collected by Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) in a domino effect Turn 1 shuffle, and Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) dropping down to P15 before recovering to ninth.

With the FIM World Championship takeing a much-needed two-week break, it is advantage Quartararo as the MotoGP caravan heads for his home turf at Le Mans on October 11.

The venue has hosted plenty of Yamaha glory before. Will we see more in two weeks? Mir will be keen to make sure we do not, still hunting for that first win, as Vinales and Dovizioso now face an uphill battle to get back up there.

Defining drama The Championship defining drama unfolded at Turn 2. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) almost went down just in front of Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) as the riders piled through Turns 1 and 2. Zarco then tucked the front of his Ducati after grabbing too much front brake, but there was no saving it and on the outside of the Frenchman, Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) too was taken out and gone with it was his Championship lead! More drama On Lap 16, more drama happened at Turn 2. On for his second podium of the season and chasing a dream victory and 200th premier class podium, Valentino Rossi slid out of contention as he tipped into the left-hander. The Doctor was out of his 350th MotoGP race and that left Quartararo with a three-second lead over team-mate Franco Morbidelli. Mir makes a move After a Turn 10 mistake from Jack Miller, Mir was up to third and smelt blood. That late-race pace for the Suzuki man was coming to the fore again and with seven laps to go, Mir was just half a second off Morbidelli. Rins in top 3 With five laps to go, Alex Rins was now all over the tailpipes of Miller in 4th and 5th, with Mir unable to get within striking distance of Morbidelli for the time being. Rins was hunting a first podium of 2020. The Suzukis were swarming and Mir was immediately off into the distance, and Rins was then up the inside at Turn 10 to demote polesitter Morbidelli to P4.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)