MotoGP analysis: Classy Quartararo rocks Catalonia

Defining drama
The Championship defining drama unfolded at Turn 2. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) almost went down just in front of Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) as the riders piled through Turns 1 and 2.
Zarco then tucked the front of his Ducati after grabbing too much front brake, but there was no saving it and on the outside of the Frenchman, Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) too was taken out and gone with it was his Championship lead!
More drama
On Lap 16, more drama happened at Turn 2. On for his second podium of the season and chasing a dream victory and 200th premier class podium, Valentino Rossi slid out of contention as he tipped into the left-hander.
The Doctor was out of his 350th MotoGP race and that left Quartararo with a three-second lead over team-mate Franco Morbidelli.
Mir makes a move
After a Turn 10 mistake from Jack Miller, Mir was up to third and smelt blood.
That late-race pace for the Suzuki man was coming to the fore again and with seven laps to go, Mir was just half a second off Morbidelli.
Rins in top 3
With five laps to go, Alex Rins was now all over the tailpipes of Miller in 4th and 5th, with Mir unable to get within striking distance of Morbidelli for the time being.
Rins was hunting a first podium of 2020. The Suzukis were swarming and Mir was immediately off into the distance, and Rins was then up the inside at Turn 10 to demote polesitter Morbidelli to P4.