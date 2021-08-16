MotoGP analysis: Fortune favours Binder the brave

Bagnaia second

Behind the sheer daring of the man in the lead, the fight for second was instead an electrifying charge from those who made the opposite gamble.

In the end, it was won by Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) as the Italian put on a show that, on nearly any other Sunday, would have likely delivered him a maiden MotoGP win.

Martin third

And behind him, Styrian GP winner and rookie Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) found some more magic, another who switched to wets and charged through to make it work.

Rain was looming in the skies above the Red Bull Ring but the race was declared dry before lights out, and as the race began, polesitter Martin got a wonderful launch to grab the holeshot.

Classic win

Just incredible! A crazy Sunday afternoon ended with home delight for KTM thanks to a second MotoGP victory for Binder. And so a new legend is written into the history books, with another win on home turf for KTM.

How they did it, and how the South African forced fortune to favour the brave, will be a long time in the memory of MotoGP fans, and likely a few of the number 33's rivals.

Over to Silverstone

After the completion of 11 rounds and with seven more to come, Fabio Quartararo remains the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship points leader, Bagnaia gains ground and Johann Zarco loses some as Joan Mir moves onto equal points with Bagnaia in second.

What will Silverstone bring? We will find out in two weeks. Silverstone, the stage is yours... Bring it on!