English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MotoGP analysis: Fortune favours Binder the brave

By

Brad Binder
Brad Binder stayed on with slick tyres to win an all-time classic MotoGP race at Red Bull Ring circuit in Austria.

Bengaluru, August 16: Fortune favours the brave! That certainly rang true on Sunday (August 15), but it takes more than bravery to wrestle a MotoGP bike around a wet track on slicks, with a race win on the line, in your factory's home race.

It also takes some serious skill and talent. But Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) had the perfect mixture of each to take victory in the Austrian Grand Prix, the South African disappearing down the start finish straight alone to hold his nerve as those around him peeled into pitlane in an all-time classic flag-to-flag.

He somehow pulled it off for a second premier class win and the first for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team on home turf: Sunday rider, on many occasions, is the highest of compliments.

Binder's brave gamble secures remarkable Austrian GP winBinder's brave gamble secures remarkable Austrian GP win

Bagnaia second

Bagnaia second

Behind the sheer daring of the man in the lead, the fight for second was instead an electrifying charge from those who made the opposite gamble.

In the end, it was won by Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) as the Italian put on a show that, on nearly any other Sunday, would have likely delivered him a maiden MotoGP win.

Martin third

Martin third

And behind him, Styrian GP winner and rookie Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) found some more magic, another who switched to wets and charged through to make it work.

Rain was looming in the skies above the Red Bull Ring but the race was declared dry before lights out, and as the race began, polesitter Martin got a wonderful launch to grab the holeshot.

Classic win

Classic win

Just incredible! A crazy Sunday afternoon ended with home delight for KTM thanks to a second MotoGP victory for Binder. And so a new legend is written into the history books, with another win on home turf for KTM.

How they did it, and how the South African forced fortune to favour the brave, will be a long time in the memory of MotoGP fans, and likely a few of the number 33's rivals.

Over to Silverstone

Over to Silverstone

After the completion of 11 rounds and with seven more to come, Fabio Quartararo remains the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship points leader, Bagnaia gains ground and Johann Zarco loses some as Joan Mir moves onto equal points with Bagnaia in second.

What will Silverstone bring? We will find out in two weeks. Silverstone, the stage is yours... Bring it on!

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Comments

MORE BRAD BINDER NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Windies beat Pak in a thriller
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 9:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 16, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments